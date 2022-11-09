Jackson Chance ping pong tournament raises money for NICU families

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Jackson Chance Foundation is hosting a ping pong tournament to raise money for Chicago families with kids in the neonatal intensive care unit.

The goal is "removing the financial burden of parking for NICU babies & families" through the event on Nov. 10. The tournament will take place Thursday at Morgan Manufacturing, at 401 N. Morgan Street, at 5:30 p.m.

Jackson Chance Foundation helps families by providing transportation to Lurie Children's to help cut down on the cost of parking.

Co-founder Carrie Meghie said her family ended up in the NICU and she was surprised to find the high price for parking as a "shocking out-of-pocket expense."

"We were spending thousands of dollars on parking," She said.

She said it was also shocking seeing babies alone because their parents could not pay to be with them. Now, Meghie wants to ensure parents and grandparents can stay with their babies during hospital stays.

Organizers hope to raise $400,000 this year.

You can buy your ticket here.