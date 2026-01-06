Customers pack bakeries in Pilsen, Little Village for Three Kings Day Rosca de Reyes

Many across Chicagoland are celebrating Three Kings Day, and for some in the Latino community, that means a sweet tradition.

Inside the kitchen of Pilsen Bakery Panaderia Nuevo León, Jeffrey Nix, who helps lead the bakery, said the last week is one of the busiest stretches of the year for them.

"It's been beyond busy. We don't even have time to sleep, it seems like," he said.

The rush has been nonstop for days as the shop cranks out the sweet bread called Rosca de Reyes – or Wreath of Kings. Customers like Azuzena Orozco pack bakeries as part of a Christian holiday.

"January 6, the Three Kings Day, es el día de los Reyes Magos, so we need our la Rosca," she said.

Where Rosca de Reyes is a centerpiece, including the tradition of baking a baby Jesus figurine in the bread, and whoever gets the figurine in their slice hosts a family gathering in February.

Bakeries like Panaderia Nuevo León in Pilsen are hoping the busy sales from Rosca de Reyes can be a bright spot after several months of disrupted sales due to enhanced immigration enforcement in Pilsen and other communities.

Bakery manager Artemio Casas said the presence of federal agents for months has left some people scared and not wanting to leave their homes.

"Ha afectado un poco en el negocio," he said, which translates to "It's affected business a little bit."

Over in Little Village, Panaderia Nopal has seen the number of Roscas they bake reach an all-time high.

"This year we're estimating to do about 800 to 1,000 Roscas," said owner Ozzie Ocegueda.

He said Little Village is among the hardest hit communities during the Trump administration's immigration enforcement crackdown. However, he's happy to play a role in sharing joy for families in his community this holiday season.

"The community was quiet for a while, but it's just great to be able to have something and then people just looking forward to just coming back out and being able to do that for them, you know, having the Rosca ready for them, just bringing happiness to everyone," Ocegueda said.