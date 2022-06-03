Pilots will take to the sky during Bolingbrook's 'Cavalcade of Planes' this weekend

Thousands expected for Cavalcade of Planes in Bolingbrook

Thousands expected for Cavalcade of Planes in Bolingbrook

Thousands expected for Cavalcade of Planes in Bolingbrook

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Air and Water Show may be months away, but if you're looking for some high-flying action -- look no further than the southwest suburbs this weekend.

Pilots are busy getting ready for Bolingbrook's "Cavalcade of Planes."

All types of vintage aircraft will be on display and taking to the skies above Clow International Airport.

Chopper 2 Pilot Kris Habermehl caught up with one of the organizers who says they're expecting twenty-thousand people for the family-friendly event.

"There are so many families with strollers that come by. They lay out their blankets, sit down and watch planes, and go up-close, don't touch, but get close and look," said Joe DePaulo, Clow International Airport.

The show takes place Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are just $5 for adults and $3 for kids.