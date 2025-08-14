Pilot uninjured after small plane makes emergency landing in Joliet, Illinois

The pilot of a small plane walked away uninjured Thursday after being forced to make an emergency landing in Joliet, Illinois.

At 5:14 p.m., Joliet police were called to McDonough Street and Infantry Drive for a report of a downed aircraft. They found the single-engine Piper PA-18 Super Cub aircraft in a grassy area near the Inwood Golf Course.

The 21-year-old man who had been flying the plane was uninjured, and no one was injured on the ground. The pilot told police the engine for the aircraft began to fail mid-flight, and he had made an emergency landing.

The plane was towing a promotional banner during the flight, police said. The banner fell before the plane made the emergency landing, and was recovered in the 2600 block of West Jefferson Street, police said.

A section of fence owned by the Joliet Park District sustained minor damage in the landing.