Father of slain 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee convicted in revenge shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago father has been convicted of trying to kill three people as revenge for the 2015 murder of his own son, 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee.

A Cook County jury found 33-year-old Pierre Stokes guilty of three counts of attempted murder, two counts of aggravated battery, and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon. Jurors found him not guilty on one count of aggravated battery.

Prosecutors said Stokes shot three people at a gas station in 2016. One of the victims was the girlfriend of a man convicted of killing Tyshawn. His trial started last week, and the jury reached its verdict on Wednesday.

9-year-old's murder was result of gang war

Tyshawn's murder garnered national headlines because of the brutal nature of his death. He was shot multiple times after he was lured into an alley in what police and prosecutors called an act of revenge in 2015.

Prosecutors said Dwright Boone-Doty and Corey Morgan plotted to kill Tyshawn because they believed his father, Stokes, belonged to a rival gang they blamed for fatally shooting Morgan's brother and wounding his mother.

Police and prosecutors said both shootings stemmed from an ongoing gang war between the Terror Dome faction of the Black P-Stones and the Killa Ward faction of the Gangster Disciples.

Tyshawn, a fourth grader, was still wearing his school uniform as he was headed to a park to play basketball in November 2015, when Boone-Doty lured him into an alley near his grandparents' house in the 8000 block of South Damen Avenue by promising him a juice box. Boone-Doty then shot Tyshawn multiple times at close range with a .40-caliber weapon.

Prosecutors have said Boone-Doty admitted his role in Tyshawn's death and said when he shot the boy, he "seen that bitch go in his head."

In 2019, Boone-Doty and Morgan were convicted in separate trials. Boone-Doty is serving a 90-year sentence, while Morgan is serving 65 years.

A third man, 26-year-old Kevin Edwards, pleaded guilty in exchange for a 25-year sentence. Prosecutors have said he was the getaway driver in Tyshawn's slaying.

In March 8, 2016, the same day Boone-Doty first appeared in court for Tyshawn's murder, prosecutors say Stokes shot three people at a gas station near 79th and Ashland, including Morgan's girlfriend and her two nephews.

Stokes is due back in court on Nov. 20. Sentencing has not yet been set.