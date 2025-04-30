Watch CBS News
Pickup truck slams into building in Oak Lawn, Illinois

By
Pickup truck slams into building in Oak Lawn, Illinois
A pickup truck slammed into a building in Oak Lawn late Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. near 105th and Cicero. The truck left behind an enormous hole in the building after it was towed away.

Police said all southbound traffic on 105th Street was shut down for a time while the crash was investigated and the truck was towed. Lanes reopened around 12:45 a.m.

Oak Lawn police have not released any information about the driver's condition or whether anyone else was injured.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately clear. Police have not released further details about their investigation.  

