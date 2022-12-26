Petterino's, Chicago Life Cares give Christmas meals to homeless

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The popular Loop restaurant Petterino's and a group that helps the homeless joined forces Sunday to give out 500 Christmas meals.

The founder of Chicago Life Cares, who is also a bartender at Petterino's, knows firsthand how important generosity like this is.

He lived in a homeless shelter when he moved to Chicago five years ago, so Sunday was emotional for him.

"A lot of smiles," he said. "As soon as the co-manager came back and said, 'You have a line outside,' I lost it. Like, I couldn't control it, tears, all that stuff. I went out there, and there were people, and faces and souls that were ready to be touched and fed and everything. And that meant everything to me."

Chicago Life Cares also handed out winter care packages including hats, gloves, tooth brushes and towels.

Terrence Wilson said this is his first Christmas without his mom, who died in April. He said he could feel her presence and hoped he made her proud.