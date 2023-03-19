Watch CBS News
2 dead, 2 injured in Peotone Township crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two people were killed and two others were injured in a three-car crash Sunday morning in southwest suburban Peotone Township.

Around 8:20 a.m., the Manhattan Fire Protection District responded to a crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 45 and Peotone-Wilmington Road.

When crews arrived, they found three vehicles with heavy damage, including one that was engulfed in flames.

Two people were taken to hospitals for treatment, and two others died at the scene.

Illinois State Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

First published on March 19, 2023 / 4:55 PM

