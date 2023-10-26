Pet Rescue Spotlight: Wright-Way Rescue
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 puts a spotlight on pet rescue organizations in and around Chicago.
Returning to the CBS 2 studios are Rochelle Michalek and Brad Clark along with adorable pups from Wright-Way Rescue in Morton Grove.
The nonprofit's rescue van was recently totaled on the way to a rescue after hitting a large deer and they're looking for help in getting it fixed.
Wright-Way is hosting a Halloween Adopt-A-Thon this weekend.
CBS 2 is happy to announce another adoption success story.
Jazzy, a blind, loveable sweet gal, was featured in the CBS 2 Pet Rescue Spotlight. After Jazzy's appearance, she found her forever home with a lovely family.
She came from Reach Rescue in Mundelein. Congrats to Jazzy and her new family!
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.