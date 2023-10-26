Pet Rescue Spotlight: Wright-Way Rescue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Each Thursday, CBS 2 puts a spotlight on pet rescue organizations in and around Chicago.

Returning to the CBS 2 studios are Rochelle Michalek and Brad Clark along with adorable pups from Wright-Way Rescue in Morton Grove.

The nonprofit's rescue van was recently totaled on the way to a rescue after hitting a large deer and they're looking for help in getting it fixed.

Wright-Way is hosting a Halloween Adopt-A-Thon this weekend.

CBS 2 is happy to announce another adoption success story.

Jazzy, a blind, loveable sweet gal, was featured in the CBS 2 Pet Rescue Spotlight. After Jazzy's appearance, she found her forever home with a lovely family.

She came from Reach Rescue in Mundelein. Congrats to Jazzy and her new family!

WWR is getting into the spirit of Halloween by treating adopters to a spooktacular ADOPT-A-THON! We will have 50+ available dogs! Adopters will enjoy $100 off their adoption fee! 👻



Join WWR from 11am-4pm on Oct. 28th & 29th at our Morton Grove location to partake in this event. pic.twitter.com/e3IEgqMzvW — Wright-Way Rescue (@WrightWayRescue) October 26, 2023