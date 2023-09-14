Watch CBS News
Local News

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Orphans of the Storm Pet Rescue

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Orphans of the Storm Pet Rescue
Pet Rescue Spotlight: Orphans of the Storm Pet Rescue 03:10

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursdays, CBS 2 is highlighting Chicago-area pet rescues.

In the studio is the organization Orphans of the Storm Pet Rescue in Riverwoods.

The shelter is celebrating its 95-year anniversary.

It was founded by world-renowned dancer Irene Castle and her friend Helen Swift back in 1928.  

She named the shelter after her favorite silent movie, "Orphans of the Storm."

Sandy de Lisle is joined by Milton who is looking for a forever home.

Check out the post below written by one of our amazing volunteers! Whitney has waited too long to find her forever home!...

Posted by Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter on Thursday, September 14, 2023
CBS Chicago Team
cbs-2-logo-a.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 11:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.