Pet Rescue Spotlight: Orphans of the Storm Pet Rescue

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursdays, CBS 2 is highlighting Chicago-area pet rescues.

In the studio is the organization Orphans of the Storm Pet Rescue in Riverwoods.

The shelter is celebrating its 95-year anniversary.

It was founded by world-renowned dancer Irene Castle and her friend Helen Swift back in 1928.

She named the shelter after her favorite silent movie, "Orphans of the Storm."

Sandy de Lisle is joined by Milton who is looking for a forever home.

