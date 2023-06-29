Watch CBS News
Local News

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Fur Keeps Animal Rescue

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

Pet Rescue Spotlight: Fur Keeps Animal Rescue
Pet Rescue Spotlight: Fur Keeps Animal Rescue 01:40

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For this Thursday's Pet Rescue Spotlight segment, we are pleased to welcome Fur Keeps Animal Rescue out of Barrington Hills.

Dr. Debra Rykoff joins us with King! A litter of border collies is now available.

Dr. Rykoff is a veterinarian at Fox Animal Wellness Center in Elgin and she works on holistic animal care.

For more information on adopting King or another dog or cat, head to Fur Keeps Animal Rescue.org.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 12:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.