Pet Rescue Spotlight: Citizen Canine Senior Dog Rescue

Each Thursday CBS 2 highlights pet rescue organizations around chicago.

In the studio, Karina Reyes we're pleased to welcome Citizen Canine Senior Dog Rescue and founder Karina Reyes brought along the adorable Gigi, who is available for adoption.

She was found as a stray but is looking for a loving forever home.

Also looking for a new home for two dogs whose owner recently died. Leah is a 12-year-old Alaskan Klee Kai and Gunny is an 11-year-old Vizsla mix who've been living alone in Kansas City, Missouri.

They lost their owner to a terminal illness on November 2nd but they were alone even before then because he had gone to be with his parents in Kentucky to recuperate, thinking he'd be going home.

He never made it back home to make arrangements for his dogs, so, they've been alone for roughly two months. The man's parents, who live in Kentucky, are trying to honor their son's wishes from afar but they can't take the dogs.

The dogs are lovely, gentle, and love people.

For more information, check out the Citizen Canine Senior Dog Rescue website to find out how you can help.