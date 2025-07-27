Pet Pack Rescue in Peoria, Illinois offers program for adopters to go on doggie dates

Dating has gone to the dogs!

Pet Pack Rescue, based in Peoria, is pairing people with puppies. This is part of a new program to match rescue pups with their fur-ever families.

How does it work?

There are 50 dogs that prospective families can choose from.

Those future adopters can then take the pups out, helping them to socialize with different people and environments.

"It is a way for someone else to take them out and help promote the dog, but if you love dogs but can't have one of your own or can't have any more, it's just a great way to get involved," program director Darbi Dietrich said.

This is the third year for this program, and it's going strong.

Each pet adoption has an extensive application, including a home visit before anything is finalized.