Pet owners reminded to be alert during coyote mating season

Coyote mating season is under way in Cook County, and authorities have urged pet owners to be alert.

The Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control and the Forest Preserve District of Cook County last week reminded residents that coyotes are more visible and protective of their pups through May.

County officials recommend keeping cats indoors and supervising small dogs — especially at night. Dog owners are also advised that barking may attract coyotes.

Dogs should also be walked on short leashes.

The county also noted that coyotes are smart enough to learn people's schedules — so if someone always walks or lets out their dog at a certain time, the coyotes will figure it out and be ready. Thus, dog owners are advised to switch up their routines.

Coyotes are usually shy of human contact, but if you find a coyote in your path on a walk, you should make yourself very big and loud to scare the animal away, the county said. Carrying a whistle, bell, or horn is a good idea, and just jumping around and banging on garbage cans can scare coyotes away too, the county said.

The population of coyotes doubles in Cook County during mating and whelping season, research shows.