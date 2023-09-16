PAWS Pet of the Week: Smitty

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They say not everything in life is black and white, but for Our PAWS Chicago Pet of the Week, it is certainly true. Meet Smitty.

PAWS Chicago

He's an almost 2-year-old Australian Cattle Dog. If you run or work a lot in your yard, Smitty is for you.

PAWS Chicago

PAWS Chicago

He loves to spend his energy on affection for people. He's fully housebroken and would love to have a tug-of-war with you and a rope toy. Smitty is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

Today in Frankfort, you can pick up a dog along with your eggs, milk, and produce. PAWS Chicago and Mariano's are hosting the PAWS Days of Summer Adoption event at Mariano's in Frankfort. Several adorable puppies will be ready to meet you today from noon to 3 p.m. at Mariano's, located at 21001 S. La Grange Road.