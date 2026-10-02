Perspectives Leadership Academy student Aubrey Jackson shot, killed on way to school in Englewood

A high school senior was shot and killed on his way to school Friday morning in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

Chicago police said they were called to the 400 block of West 61st Street just before 8 a.m. where they found an 18-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Family members identified the victim as Aubrey Jackson, known as AJ, a senior at Perspectives Leadership Academy. They said he was shot in the neck and the eye after leaving his house Friday morning.

Jackson's mother and brother both called 911 for help.

L'Tanya Simmons, victim advocate for the community group Integrity & Fidelity, said they were at the scene to support the teen's family right after the shooting.

"If they need any funding we try to assist for funeral services, mental health services, counseling sessions anything we can do to try to get the family in the place where they were before the unfortunate incident," she said.

His cousin told CBS News Chicago he was sweet and kind, always laughing and smiling. His mentor Justin Peters agreed.

"He's always cracking jokes, and he's a funny kid, so a lot of people liked him because he brings up people's spirits around him," Peters said.

Peters, a violence interrupter and founder of Chitown Crime Chasers, said he was a good kid who wasn't involved in any dangerous activity.

"He was not at all, involved in any type of gangs or street, activity. Like I said, he was a good kid, he was an athlete, he played basketball a lot. That's one of the main things he loved doing," Peters said.

Perspectives Leadership Academy confirmed Jackson was a 12th grade student at its Leadership campus and was on his way to school when he was killed.

In a statement, the school wrote, "He was a valued and beloved member of our school, and our deepest sympathies are with his family, friends, classmates, and teachers during this unimaginable time."

Social workers are providing grief counseling and support for students and staff at the school.

Chicago police said they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They did not say that anyone was in custody.