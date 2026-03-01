Person struck, killed by vehicle on I-55 in Romeoville, Illinois

A person was struck and killed by a vehicle early Sunday morning on Interstate 55 in Romeoville, Illinois.

At 12:39 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by an unspecified vehicle on southbound I-55 near Weber Road in Romeoville, according to Illinois State Police.

The pedestrian was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead afterward. State police did not specify what the pedestrian was doing out on the interstate.

A secondary crash followed, involving three more vehicles, state police said. No injuries were reported in this crash.

State police did not elaborate on the narrative on if or how the vehicle-into-pedestrian crash led to the second crash.

All lanes on southbound I-55 were closed after the crash, and traffic was diverted onto Route 53. All lanes reopened at 5:05 a.m.