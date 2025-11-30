Person struck, killed by freight train in Downers Grove, Illinois

A person was struck and killed by a freight train in the west Chicago suburb of Downers Grove early Sunday morning.

Downers Grove police said they were called at 12:45 a.m., after a person was struck by a train near Washington Street and the BNSF Railroad tracks.

Police said a person was seen on foot south of the railroad crossing when the crossing gates were activated and in the down position. The person crossed the tracks and was hit by a westbound freight train, police said.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

Downers Grove police, Metra police, and the BNSF Police Department investigated the incident.