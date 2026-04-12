Person rescued after car is found submerged in creek in Morris, Illinois

Divers pulled a person from the water after a car was found submerged in a creek in Morris, Illinois, southwest of Chicago.

Morris police said they received a call around 11:30 p.m. Sunday about a car in the water with people possibly inside. The scene was along Ottawa Bend Drive at the west branch of Nettle Creek.

The Joliet Fire Department dive team was spotted at the scene. Video showed almost a dozen crewmembers approaching the car in the water at one point.

Police said crews eventually removed the sole occupant from the car.

Police dispatch audio indicated that first responders requested a helicopter after the rescue.

A few witnesses said they heard a crash, and saw a large response from law enforcement when they came outside.

"I was laying in bed and had my window open, and it sounded like lightning struck," said Sarah Tatum, who heard the crash. "Just was really loud. I heard all the cracking of the trees."

Information about the person who was rescued was not immediately available. The Morris Police Department said more information will be released when it is available.

Morris is about 50 miles southwest of Chicago.