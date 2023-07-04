Watch CBS News
Person pulled from lagoon near Lincoln Park Zoo

By CBS Chicago Team

CHICAGO (CBS) – A  person had to be pulled from a lagoon near Lincoln Park Zoo around midday on Tuesday.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed they pulled a young male at the lagoon at 2200 North Cannon Drive around 12:20 p.m. No details on the person's specific age or condition or the circumstances of how they got into the water were immediately available.

The person was taken to Ascension Saint Joseph Hospital.

July 4, 2023

