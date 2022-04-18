Person on tracks near Thorndale snags CTA Red, Purple lines
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Red and Purple lines were hit with major delays during the afternoon rush Monday after an unauthorized person got onto the tracks.
Trains were halted at the Thorndale stop after the person got onto the tracks there, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.
Trains were running again by 4:20 p.m., but with residual delays.
Further details were not immediately available.
