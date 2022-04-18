Watch CBS News

Person on tracks near Thorndale snags CTA Red, Purple lines

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The CTA Red and Purple lines were hit with major delays during the afternoon rush Monday after an unauthorized person got onto the tracks.

Trains were halted at the Thorndale stop after the person got onto the tracks there, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

Trains were running again by 4:20 p.m., but with residual delays.

CHECK: CTA Updates

Further details were not immediately available.

First published on April 18, 2022 / 4:22 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.