Person of interest in custody in connection with burning cross in Grant Park

A person of interest is in custody in connection with a cross found burning in Grant Park last week.

Police said the cross was found burning on Columbus Drive north of Balbo Drive in Grant Park on Tuesday afternoon. The flames were visible to anyone driving or walking down Columbus Drive, and the sight in the public park stirred emotions and shocked many.

Police released a surveillance image of someone they said was spotted fleeing the scene as a cross burned in Grant Park.

Chicago police did not provide further details on the person in custody.

Anyone with information about the person spotted fleeing the scene is asked to call the Chicago police Arson Section at (312) 746-7618 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference RD # JK288147.