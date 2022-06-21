Watch CBS News
Person of interest identified in parking lot shooting at Matteson Amazon facility

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A frightening scene outside a south suburban Amazon warehouse Tuesday where gunfire erupted in the parking lot.

Police laid out yellow evidence markers outside the massive Amazon facility in Matteson, Illinois. Witnesses told police, two people got into an argument in the parking lot this morning.

One started shooting but no one was hit. Both people involved had taken off by the time police arrived. Investigators said they have identified a person of interest and there is no danger to the public.

First published on June 21, 2022 / 5:15 PM

