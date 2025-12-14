Person of interest in deadly Cicero, Illinois stabbing apprehended after long pursuit

A suspect in a deadly stabbing was apprehended early Sunday morning following a pursuit from Cicero that ended up on Chicago's Far South Side.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Cicero police were called after Ubano Diaz, 73, was tsabbed in the 3200 block of South 54th Court in the west Chicago suburb. Diaz was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, Cicero police said.

Police immediately identified a person of interest, who was found driving out of the town. They launched a pursuit as the suspect headed northeast on the Stevenson Expressway.

At 1:21 a.m. Sunday, Illinois State Police were called in to assist Cicero police with the pursuit as the suspect cruised up the Stevenson Expressway at California Avenue.

The pursuit kept going along the Stevenson and Dan Ryan expressways before finally ending at 119th Street and Vincennes Avenue west of I-57 in Chicago's Morgan Park neighborhood.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody at that point, Cicero and Illinois State Police said.

There were no crashes or injuries during the pursuit.

Police believe the stabbing was an isolated incident, and there was no threat to the public.

State police did not specify the route of the pursuit.