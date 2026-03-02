Person injured outside Glenview office building

One person was seriously injured outside an office building Monday afternoon in north suburban Glenview, although it was not immediately clear how they were hurt.

Police said, shortly after noon, officers responded to the 3100 block of Sanders Road for a 911 call about an injured person. The victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital for treatment.

The building where the person was injured is home to multiple businesses, including Allstate, CVS Health, and Old World Industries, LLC, which makes supplies like antifreeze and diesel exhaust fluid. The front of the building was cordoned off with crime scene tape on Monday afternoon.

It was not clear if the person who was injured worked at any of those offices.

According to unconfirmed police dispatch reports, after the person was injured, officers followed what appeared to be a white taxi along the expressway in neighboring Niles. A taxi was later towed away near

Cbs skywatch captured the taxi being towed near Milwaukee Avenue and Harts Road. It was not clear what relationship that vehicle has to the incident or the victim, but it appeared a license plate reader led police to its location before someone in that car was taken into custody.