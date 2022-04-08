Man in custody after police say he kidnapped girl in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was in custody late Thursday after police said he kidnapped a young girl in South Shore.

At 5:37 p.m., officers were called for a kidnapping in the 7600 block of South Coles Avenue. They saw the 23-year-old man on the second-floor balcony of an apartment complex "engaged in an indecent act" in the girl's presence.

The man was arrested on the spot, and the girl was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in an unknown condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.