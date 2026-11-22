At least one person is hurt in a fire at a motel in Saint Charles, Illinois, on Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the Geneva Motel Inn on Tyler Road just before 1 p.m. after reports of smoke in the building.

The motel's sprinkler system put out the flames, but firefighters later found one person inside one of the rooms.

"After the alarms went off, me and my friend, we went upstairs, and we walked through the hall and I could kind of smell maybe something like kind of — It smelled like electrical fire. Maybe you could kind of smell the wires," said Doug Johnson.

The person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.