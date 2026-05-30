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Death investigation underway after person found in garbage container on West Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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Chicago police say they've launched a death investigation after a body was found in a garbage container on the city's West Side on Saturday afternoon.

The body was found shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street in the Austin neighborhood. 

Police said the victim, only described as a male, whom they're calling John Doe, was found unresponsive inside the container. The victim was pronounced on scene. 

Area detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available. 

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