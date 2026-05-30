Death investigation underway after person found in garbage container on West Side

Chicago police say they've launched a death investigation after a body was found in a garbage container on the city's West Side on Saturday afternoon.

The body was found shortly after 1:30 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Arthington Street in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said the victim, only described as a male, whom they're calling John Doe, was found unresponsive inside the container. The victim was pronounced on scene.

Area detectives are investigating.

No further information was immediately available.