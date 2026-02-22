Person found dead after RV fire in Des Plaines, Illinois

A person was found dead in a burned recreational vehicle in Des Plaines, Illinois early Sunday.

At 6:45 a.m., the Des Plaines police and fire departments were called for an RV on fire the 2600 block of Scott Street in Des Plaines.

Firefighters put out the fire and found a dead body inside, police said.

The identity of the person found dead has not been released pending family notification and further investigation. The cause of the fire was also under investigation Sunday.

The Des Plaines Fire Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal Investigators, and Des Plaines Police Department were investigating Sunday.