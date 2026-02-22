Watch CBS News
Local News

Person found dead after RV fire in Des Plaines, Illinois

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A person was found dead in a burned recreational vehicle in Des Plaines, Illinois early Sunday.

At 6:45 a.m., the Des Plaines police and fire departments were called for an RV on fire the 2600 block of Scott Street in Des Plaines.

Firefighters put out the fire and found a dead body inside, police said.

The identity of the person found dead has not been released pending family notification and further investigation. The cause of the fire was also under investigation Sunday.

The Des Plaines Fire Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal Investigators, and Des Plaines Police Department were investigating Sunday.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue