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Person dies after being trapped under crane at Carol Stream steel/aluminum factory, fire officials say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
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Jeramie Bizzle

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A person died Tuesday afternoon after being trapped underneath a crane at a stainless steel and aluminum factory in Carol Stream, Illinois.

Carol Stream fire officials said that crews arrived shortly after noon at Specialty Rolled Metals LLC at 457 St. Paul Blvd for a report of a person trapped underneath a crane.  

Upon arrival, crews found one person who was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Tuesday, the identity of the person and information as to what led to the incident were not released.

The Carol Stream Police Department, DuPage County Coroner's Office, and Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, are investigating. 

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