Person dies after getting trapped during Orland Hills fire

ORLAND HILLS, Ill. (CBS) -- A person was found dead in a fire in Orland Hills Tuesday.

Around 2 p.m., the Orland Fire Protection District was called for the fire in a house in the 8900 block of Beacon Lane. The fire was contained to one room, but one was person was trapped.

The person who was trapped died at the scene. A second person escaped without assistance and declined medical attention.

The cause of the fire, and the cause death for the person who was trapped, remained under investigation late Tuesday.

The Orland Hills Police Department, the Orland Fire Protection District, and the Illinois State Fire Marshal are conducting the investigation.