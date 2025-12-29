Person dead after fire in mobile home in Merrionette Park, Illinois

A person is dead after a fire and possible explosion at a mobile home in the southwest Chicago suburb of Merrionette Park late Sunday.

Neighbors just feet away said it all happened very quickly, with the moment caught on camera.

"We heard a sound that sounded kind of like a scraping, and we didn't know what it was, and [James] McBride checked the camera, and that's when he saw a flame, and we called 911 right away," said Erin McBride.

The McBrides shared photos of flames raging at the mobile home at 11705 S. Homan Ave. around 7 p.m. Sunday.

James McBride

Fire officials said one person was found dead inside. Two others were treated for smoke inhalation, and two other mobile homes were damaged.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office was investigating what happened.