Person taken into custody after man is stabbed in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood

A person was in custody after a man was stabbed in a fight in Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood Monday.

At 6:19 p.m. Monday, a 45-year-old man got into a quarrel with another man in the 4900 block of North Pulaski Road, police said.

The fight turned physical, and the second man took out a sharp object and stabbed the first, police said.

The victim suffered two lacerations to the face and was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in fair condition, police said.

Soon afterward, officers saw someone matching the description of the attacker as given by the victim. The man they found was placed into custody with charges pending, police said.

