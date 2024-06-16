Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing intersection in Chicago suburb

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

NILES, Ill. (CBS) — An 86-year-old man was killed after being struck by an SUV while crossing an intersection in Niles Sunday morning.

Niles police officers responded to the intersection of Milwaukee and Maryland just after 8:30 a.m. for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police said the victim was crossing from West to East on Milwaukee Avenue and was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 66-year-old man from Northbrook, heading southeast on Milwaukee in the curb lane.

The victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital by the Niles Fire Department, where he died just after 9 a.m.

Milwaukee Avenue and Maryland are currently closed in both directions while an investigation is being conducted.

The Niles Police Department was assisted by the Major Crash Assistance Team.

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

First published on June 16, 2024 / 2:27 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.