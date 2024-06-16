Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing intersection in Chicago suburb

NILES, Ill. (CBS) — An 86-year-old man was killed after being struck by an SUV while crossing an intersection in Niles Sunday morning.

Niles police officers responded to the intersection of Milwaukee and Maryland just after 8:30 a.m. for a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police said the victim was crossing from West to East on Milwaukee Avenue and was struck by a 2017 Toyota RAV4 driven by a 66-year-old man from Northbrook, heading southeast on Milwaukee in the curb lane.

The victim was taken to Lutheran General Hospital by the Niles Fire Department, where he died just after 9 a.m.

Milwaukee Avenue and Maryland are currently closed in both directions while an investigation is being conducted.

The Niles Police Department was assisted by the Major Crash Assistance Team.