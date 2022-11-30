Pedestrian hit by Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Heights Wednesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., first responders from Arlington Heights police and fire departments responded to a call about a woman who was struck by a train at Ridge and Northwest Highway.

Metra said inbound and outbound train movement was halted. Train No. 634 and 638 will be the next trains making scheduled stops to Chicago.

Metra Alert UP-NW - Train #628, #630, #632 and #636 will not operate due to the ongoing pedestrian incident involving train #603. Train #634 and #638 will be the next trains making scheduled stops to Chicago. — Metra UP-NW (@metraUPNW) November 30, 2022

Arlington Heights police are warning residents to avoid the railroad crossing at Ridge Road and Northwest Highway. Northwest Highway remains open while Ridge Road is shut down at the tracks.

The crossing was still down as of 8:25 a.m., according to police.

Extensive delays are expected.