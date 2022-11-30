Pedestrian hit by Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Heights
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit by a Metra UP-NW train near Arlington Heights Wednesday morning.
Around 6 a.m., first responders from Arlington Heights police and fire departments responded to a call about a woman who was struck by a train at Ridge and Northwest Highway.
Metra said inbound and outbound train movement was halted. Train No. 634 and 638 will be the next trains making scheduled stops to Chicago.
Arlington Heights police are warning residents to avoid the railroad crossing at Ridge Road and Northwest Highway. Northwest Highway remains open while Ridge Road is shut down at the tracks.
The crossing was still down as of 8:25 a.m., according to police.
Extensive delays are expected.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.