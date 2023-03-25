Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed while crossing street in Near West Side hit-and-run

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being struck by a car on the city's Near West Side early Saturday morning.

Police said around 1:06 a.m., officers responded to the scene, in the 800 block of West Washington Boulevard, where witnesses say a black Mercedes disregarded a stop sign and struck the 26-year-old victim who was crossing at the time.

The black Mercedes continued eastbound on Washington., police said.

The victim suffered blunt force trauma to the whole body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Major Accidents is on the scene conducting the investigation.

No arrests were made. 

