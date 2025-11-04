Pedestrian killed after being hit by car in Zion identified

The Lake County Coroner's Office identified a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Monday afternoon in Zion, Illinois.

The crash happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of 33rd Street and Sheridan Road.

First responders arrived at the scene, where they found the victim unresponsive. He was taken to Vista Medical Center East, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The coroner's office identified the victim as 59-year-old Darren Lucas of Beach Park. On Tuesday. Preliminary autopsy results indicated that he died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing by the Zion Police Department and the Major Crash Assistance Team.