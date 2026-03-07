Watch CBS News
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Homer Glen, sheriffs say

Jeramie Bizzle
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in Homer Glen.

The Will County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a person in the roadway just after 6 p.m. in the roadway on 159th Avenue between Gougar and Cedar Roads. Deputies later determined the individual was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Initial investigations indicated that a driver was heading eastbound on 159th when they hit a dog that was in the road. That driver stopped and also found an injured person in the roadway, who appeared to have been hit by another driver who didn't stop.

The driver who hit the dog called 911. The driver and another passerby rendered aid to the victim on the road. Deputies confirmed on Saturday that the victim had died. The victim has yet to be identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Will County Sheriff's Office. 

