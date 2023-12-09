Pedestrian killed after being struck by SUV in hit-and-run on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A pedestrian was killed after she was hit by an SUV in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday night.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Congress Parkway.

Chicago police responded to an auto accident where an unaged female was struck by a red SUV. The vehicle fled the scene heading northbound on Kildare.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim did not appear to be in a crosswalk.

No arrests were made. Area Four Detectives are investigating.