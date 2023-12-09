Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian killed after being struck by SUV in hit-and-run on Chicago's West Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – A pedestrian was killed after she was hit by an SUV in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Friday night.

The crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Congress Parkway.

Chicago police responded to an auto accident where an unaged female was struck by a red SUV.  The vehicle fled the scene heading northbound on Kildare.

The victim suffered trauma to the body and was taken to Mt. Sinai where she was pronounced dead.

Police say the victim did not appear to be in a crosswalk.

No arrests were made. Area Four Detectives are investigating. 

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 9, 2023 / 9:22 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.