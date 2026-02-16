Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver injured when police chase from Cicero ends in crash on Near West Side of Chicago

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum,
Jermont Terry,
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer,
Kris Habermehl

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

A driver was seriously injured when a suspect fleeing from police crashed into his pickup truck on the Near West Side of Chicago, following a police chase that started in west suburban Cicero.

The chase began around 3:30 p.m. in Cicero, but what prompted the police pursuit was not immediately known.

The pursuit continued into Chicago and eventually ended with a crash on the Near West Side at Oakley and Madison around 3:40 p.m.

Police said a blue Hyundai Genesis sedan was headed west on Madison Street when it hit a black pickup truck headed north on Oakley Avenue. The sedan came to a stop against the wall of a nearby apartment building, while the truck went through a fence surrounding a nearby vacant lot.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot. The 57-year-old man driving the pickup truck was injured and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Cicero Police Department for more information on what led to the chase and are waiting to hear back.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue