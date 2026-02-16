Driver injured when police chase from Cicero ends in crash on Near West Side of Chicago

A driver was seriously injured when a suspect fleeing from police crashed into his pickup truck on the Near West Side of Chicago, following a police chase that started in west suburban Cicero.

The chase began around 3:30 p.m. in Cicero, but what prompted the police pursuit was not immediately known.

The pursuit continued into Chicago and eventually ended with a crash on the Near West Side at Oakley and Madison around 3:40 p.m.

Police said a blue Hyundai Genesis sedan was headed west on Madison Street when it hit a black pickup truck headed north on Oakley Avenue. The sedan came to a stop against the wall of a nearby apartment building, while the truck went through a fence surrounding a nearby vacant lot.

The driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot. The 57-year-old man driving the pickup truck was injured and was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition.

CBS News Chicago has reached out to the Cicero Police Department for more information on what led to the chase and are waiting to hear back.