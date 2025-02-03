Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Chicago South Side hit-and-run, state police say

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in Chatham
Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in Chatham 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. at 83rd Street and Lafayette Avenue.

According to state police, a vehicle hit the pedestrian and continued to leave the scene without stopping to render aid to the victim.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The age and gender of the victim were not released.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing. No further information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.