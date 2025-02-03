Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in Chicago South Side hit-and-run, state police say

Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood.

Illinois State Police said the crash happened just before 5 p.m. at 83rd Street and Lafayette Avenue.

According to state police, a vehicle hit the pedestrian and continued to leave the scene without stopping to render aid to the victim.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The age and gender of the victim were not released.

Investigation into the crash remains ongoing. No further information was immediately available.