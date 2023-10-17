Watch CBS News
Pedestrian hit, killed by car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Chicago Avenue

By Elyssa Kaufman, Kris Habermehl

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car on DuSable Lake Shore Drive at Chicago Avenue. 

Police said two people attempted to cross all lanes, in the 800 block of North Lake Shore Drive, in an area without a crosswalk. A car hit one of the pedestrians. 

The male pedestrian was taken to Northwestern Hospital where he died. 

The other pedestrian was not injured but was taken to the same hospital for panic symptoms. 

Morning commuters should avoid southbound Lake Shore Drive as crews work to clear the scene between the Oak Street Curve and Chicago Avenue. Extensive delays are expected.

