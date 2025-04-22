Pedestrian hit, killed by Metra train in Westmont, Illinois

Pedestrian struck and killed by Metra train in Westmont, Illinois

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Metra train in the west Chicago suburb of Westmont Tuesday evening.

The Westmont Fire Department reported that it was called at 6:31 p.m. for a westbound Metra train on the BNSF Line having hit a person near the Westmont Train Depot.

The person who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene, the fire department said.

Metra said BNSF inbound and outbound trains were stopped near Westmont due to the train, No. 1275, hitting the pedestrian.

Burlington Avenue west of Lincoln Street in Westmont was also closed at the scene.

The incident was under investigation by Metra late Tuesday.

