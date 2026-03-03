Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in North Park

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by an SUV on the city's Northwest Side on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened around 6:15 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Foster Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, a female pedestrian, whose age was not released, was hit near the street by a westbound Chevrolet SUV, driven by a 70-year-old man, on Foster Avenue.

She was taken to St. Francis Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Major Accident Investigation Unit.

No further information was immediately available.