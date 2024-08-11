Pedestrian hit by vehicle while attempting to cross Chicago expressway, state police say
CHICAGO (CBS) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the Dan Ryan Expressway early Sunday morning, Illinois State Police said.
The crash happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the express lanes of southbound I-94 near 43rd Street.
A preliminary investigation indicated that the pedestrian attempted to cross the lanes of traffic and was struck by a passing vehicle, which remained at the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with injuries.
The southbound express lanes were shut down for investigation.
No further information was immediately available.