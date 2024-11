CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra trains stopped on Friday morning in Chicago after a train struck a pedestrian.

Outbound Union Pacific North train No. 305 has been stopped near the Clybourn station, at 2001 N. Ashland Ave, due to the crash. Inbound and outbound train service has been halted.

Extensive delays were expected, and riders were urged to check alert updates on the Metra website.