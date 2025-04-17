Watch CBS News
Pedestrian critically hurt after being hit by car in Joliet, Illinois, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

A pedestrian was hospitalized after being hit by a car Wednesday night in Joliet, Illinois.

Joliet police officers responded to the scene around 7:46 p.m. on Cass Street near Youngs Avenue for a report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian. 

A preliminary investigation of the crash determined that a 56-year-old man was in the 500 block of Cass Street on the south side of the street when he attempted to cross to the north side of the roadway.

At that time, he was hit by a Kia Forte driven by a 29-year-old male of Elwood, which was westbound in the curb lane. 

The Joliet Fire Department took the pedestrian to St Joseph Medical Center in critical condition. His condition has stabilized. 

The driver of the Kia was uninjured. 

There is no crosswalk where the crash happened, according to police.

The roadway was closed as traffic crash investigators reconstructed the crash scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with video footage or information about the crash is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department Traffic Unit at 815-724-3193.

