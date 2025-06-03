Pedestrian hit by car in Skokie, Illinois

A pedestrian was hit by a car in north suburban Skokie, Illinois, on Tuesday morning, police said.

Just before 4:20 a.m., The Skokie Police Department said a vehicle driving westbound collided with the pedestrian at the intersection of Howard Street and Karlov Avenue.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with injuries. The victim's condition was stabilized at the hospital, but the extent of their injuries has not been released.

Police said the driver remained at the scene when officers arrived. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.