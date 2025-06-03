Watch CBS News
Local News

Pedestrian hit by car in Skokie, Illinois

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A pedestrian was hit by a car in north suburban Skokie, Illinois, on Tuesday morning, police said. 

Just before 4:20 a.m., The Skokie Police Department said a vehicle driving westbound collided with the pedestrian at the intersection of Howard Street and Karlov Avenue. 

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with injuries. The victim's condition was stabilized at the hospital, but the extent of their injuries has not been released. 

Police said the driver remained at the scene when officers arrived. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.