CHICAGO (CBS) -- PAWS wants to encourage people to adopt older dogs by waiving adoption fees Saturday.

It's a one-day event and the organization says it rarely waives its fees.

Taking away the fee means you'll save about $200.

PAWS says older dogs usually have experience living in homes with children or other animals.