PAWS Pet of the Week: Rudy

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Our PAWS Pet of the Week is the perfect couch companion. Meet Rudy!

Rudy is a very sweet 10-year-old senior cat seeking a home to enjoy his golden years. 

A perfect day for Rudy includes napping next to his person and snacking - liquid treat packets are his favorite! 

Rudy is on a prescription diet and takes daily medication to help with arthritis. 

If you are looking for a chill companion to relax beside you and watch movies, Rudy is the boy for you! He would make a wonderful best friend to his lucky adopter.

Rudy is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process. Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

First published on January 7, 2023 / 6:20 AM

